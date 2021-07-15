Serverfarm Appoints Jochem Steman to Lead Colocation Business in Europe

- Amsterdam-based Infrastructure Executive Joins Global Leadership Team to Meet Soaring Enterprise Demand

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serverfarm, the innovative data center developer and operator, is proud to announce the addition of Jochem Steman to its leadership team. Steman, a respected leader in the infrastructure and data center space, will take on the role of Serverfarm's VP of Colocation Europe. In this newly created position, Steman is charged with leading the company's colocation services across the most critical data center markets in Europe, including Amsterdam, where Serverfarm owns and operates facilities.

Serverfarm developed this position in response to the growing need for colocation spurred by the pandemic. According to a recent report, the European colocation market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13% from 2021 to 2028.

Steman brings over 23 years of IT industry experience to this executive role. His strong understanding of the technologies causing digital disruption and how to apply them has driven business growth across several mission-critical infrastructure organizations. Prior to joining Serverfarm, Steman was the CEO of Datacenter.com, a startup with facilities in Amsterdam, Singapore and Dallas, where he successfully built the company from the ground up. At Brocade, he was responsible for IP networking solutions for international cloud service providers and high-tech accounts.

"Jochem has a proven history of scaling and expanding technology-driven business and companies across highly competitive global markets," said Avner Papouchado, CEO of Serverfarm. "His keen ability to drive results coupled with his customer-centric approach will only add to our ability to provide best-in-class colocation while enabling customers to scale and transform digitally across key European markets."

Steman's appointment underscores the company's tremendous growth. Currently, Serverfarm has over 700 locations under management across more than 40 countries and is rapidly growing. Moreover, Serverfarm's parent company recently rebranded from Server Farm Realty, LLC to Serverfarm, LLC. This change directly reflects the company's 24+ years of growth, evolving from a real estate brokerage and management firm to the leading technology and data center services company delivering to global Fortune 500 companies.

"I am excited to join such a well-respected leadership team that has established a clear vision for global growth," said Jochem Steman, Vice President of Colocation Europe. "I believe Serverfarm's unique approach supports digital transformation over the whole spectrum: data center design, colocation and IT management - making Serverfarm the leading DMaaS (Data Center Management as a Service) provider in the world. I am looking forward to working with such a highly recognized group and supporting Serverfarm's strategy to expand its colocation services throughout Europe further."

To learn more about Serverfarm, please visit serverfarmllc.com.

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com.

Media Contact:JSA for ServerfarmTel: +1 866.695.3629 x19Email: jsa_serverfarm@jsa.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556980/Serverfarm_Jochem_Steman.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003849/ServerFarm_Logo.jpg