ActLight signs the second agreement on Single Photon Sensitivity technology with leading sensors company

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, announced today that it has signed the second service agreement based on its Single Photon Sensitivity technology with a leading company in the sensors market.

'This agreement is the natural continuation of the customer project started in 2020 and successfully completed earlier this year. We are very pleased to continue the joint activities with a market player of this caliber and to add value to their technology roadmap,' said Serguei Okhonin, Co-founder and CEO at ActLight. 'The adoption of Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) array in 3D sensing applications is today a growing reality and the markets are demanding performance improvements (e.g. pixel scaling, higher QE at near IR and higher performance/costs ratio). ActLight technology is developed to address these specific needs and, thanks to its unique features such as tunable sensitivity, low voltage and digital read-out, is perfectly suited to become the sensing solution of reference for 3D systems used in smartphones, cars and other mainstream products.`

'The 3D sensing market will reach US$15 billion by 2026 (1),' commented Richard Liu, Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Développement. 'This market is showing a substantial growth with a 14.5% CAGR (2), mainly supported today by the smartphone rear side applications. The 3D sensing market is developing rapidly and offering great business opportunities. In addition to the smartphone application, automotive ADAS (3) are set to be a big 3D sensing application. Recently, the impressive growth of electric vehicles with very high intelligence and ADAS brings LIDAR adoption forward.'

1. Source: 3D Imaging and Sensing – Technology and Market Trends report, Yole Développement, 20212. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate3. ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

About ActLight SA

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

