GreenBroz Inc. Revolutionizes Customer Experience With Las Vegas R&D Facility and Showroom Launch

Leading provider of cannabis post-harvest processing technology debuts new model for optimizing customer experience

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc. today announced the opening of its R&D facility and showroom in Las Vegas to the public. This state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility brings together design, prototyping, production and a showroom under one roof to provide customers with a unique, immersive experience.

"We wanted to offer a centrally located, convenient and enjoyable experience to our customers," said Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz. "It's important for us to be able to interact directly with clients and collaborate on customizable solutions for their processing facilities, and we figured by combining our facility experience with the world-class entertainment opportunities Vegas has to offer, it was a perfect fit."

The all-inclusive facility provides customers with a personalized experience that includes direct contact with the engineering and design teams. Customers can view the rapid prototyping process in action, talk directly with designers, and see the full line of machines on display, including the new Rise-N-Sort system.

All machines and systems are demoed using hemp, which only enhances the customer experience. GreenBroz holds a hemp handler's license through the Nevada Department of Agriculture, allowing the use of hemp in on-site machine demos. This helps customers get a real-world view of efficiency and how a post-processing system could be integrated into their facility.

"The time I spent at the GreenBroz facility was invaluable," said Evan Marder, Director of Cultivation at Fleur Cannabis. "This kind of access and well-curated experience prior to making purchasing decisions is unparalleled. Their commitment to educating the customer and the time their team took to show me everything in action made for a meaningful experience. It's not something I've experienced before and was incredibly helpful."

About GreenBroz Inc.GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their own version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American made at its newly expanded Las Vegas manufacturing facility, which opened in 2019. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit GreenBroz.com.

Media Contact: Jaana Prall, pralljaana@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559772/GreenBroz.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg