GEN.G Esports And Crocs Partner To Launch 'Build Your Life In Color'

A global build competition targeting gamers and builders from all regions

Competition is open NOW until July 19

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and innovative casual footwear brand Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) announced a partnership for a Minecraft build competition. Celebrating the release of Crocs' new All Family Tie-Dye collection, the theme of the competition is "Build Your Life in Color" which starts on July 6 and concludes July 19, encouraging players to showcase their personalities and share their lives in all its colors. For more information on competition details and registration, visit www.crocsworld.gg.

Builds will be judged and reviewed by a panel of gaming influencers including LittleSiha, JeromeASF, RyGuyRocky, Solidarity, Doc M77, IYMAN, ACAU, Pacckker. Judges will look for build quality, creativity, and color, when selecting finalists.

"The 'Build Your Life in Color' competition is another example of how Crocs continues to innovate by creating authentic relationships with brand fans and consumers on the digital stage," said Crocs SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley. "Just like Crocs, the world of Minecraft is inspired by creativity and self-expression, and we're excited to collaborate with Gen.G on a program that brings Crocs together with the gaming community."

"Working with a brand like Crocs, who routinely makes waves in the fashion and music world, has been a blast. We really challenged ourselves to come up with something cool that celebrates the amazing creativity of the global Minecraft community," said Gina Chung Lee, CMO of Gen.G.

The competition is open to residents of Canada, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and the US. Talent will judge and select regional winners who will be eligible to win prizes including an XBOX Series X, Playstation 5, LG Laptop, Crocs from the All Family Tie-Dye collection, Jibbitz™ charms (please visit the website for detailed rules and regulations by region). There will also be chances for six lucky winners who design their own unique custom Jibbitz™ charms produced by Crocs.

The All Family Tie-Dye collection from Crocs transcends all ages and genders with new patterns and silhouettes for the whole family.

In addition to the Gen.G partnership, Crocs has previously integrated into the esports space with collaborations with Andbox's Call of Duty League franchise New York Subliners and Call of Duty League franchise Minnesota RØKKR.

