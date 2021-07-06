Rohde & Schwarz strengthens position in quantum technology market by acquiring Zurich Instruments AG

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group, a trailblazer in future areas such as 6G and autonomous driving, will now also be active in the field of quantum computing. The July 1, 2021 acquisition of Zurich Instruments AG, a technological leader in test and measurement, will help Rohde & Schwarz further expand its test and measurement division. The Swiss company Zurich Instruments AG will be run as a full subsidiary.

MUNICH and ZURICH, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming decades, quantum technologies will significantly shape the high-tech industry. The potential for industry and research is enormous. It is a future trend involving billions in governmental subsidies and industrial investment. Rohde & Schwarz is already active in quantum sensing. Thanks to the acquisition, the company is now positioning its T&M solutions in quantum computing, one of the most promising future technologies in the world.

Zurich Instruments offers cutting-edge test and measurement systems to scientific and industrial research customers. The company has been at the forefront of science since its founding in 2008. A spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), Zurich Instruments has grown continuously ever since. The company has over 100 employees at its Zurich headquarters and regional offices in China, the USA, France, South Korea, Japan and Italy. In addition to quantum technology, Zurich Instruments has a strong network and extensive experience in academic physics research.

Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, explains: "We are looking forward to developing technological solutions for the future together with Zurich Instruments. We are also strengthening our position in the scientific realm. Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments already share a passion for advancing science and innovation."

The test and measurement market for quantum computing holds enormous potential for both companies. Operating and maintaining a large-scale quantum computer requires numerous, specific T&M solutions. Thanks to their complementary products, Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments will provide complete solutions in the future.

Dr. Sadik Hafizovic, co-founder and CEO of Zurich Instruments, adds: "In Rohde & Schwarz, we found a company that can provide us with access to the latest and best technologies. The size, stability and technological expertise of Rohde & Schwarz offer optimal conditions for us to remain a leader in the rapidly growing quantum computing market and continue to grow as an independent subsidiary."

For customers at Zurich Instruments, the new constellation means even more future-ready, innovative product roadmaps for lock-in amplifiers, impedance T&M instruments and quantum computing control systems. Continuing the relationships with existing customers and partners is essential to both companies. All functions at Zurich Instruments will remain in place, from development and production to marketing and sales.

Together with Zurich Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz will continue to shape the technologies of the future – for a safer and connected world.

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test and measurement, technology systems, and networks and cybersecurity. Founded more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz had around 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Zurich Instruments makes cutting-edge instrumentation for scientists and technologists in advanced laboratories who are passionate about phenomena that are often notoriously difficult to measure. The company's core offering includes lock-in amplifiers, impedance analyzers, arbitrary waveform generators, and the first commercially available quantum computing control system. Zurich Instruments brings innovation to scientific instrumentation and quantum control systems in the medium-frequency (MF), ultra-high-frequency (UHF) and now also super-high-frequency (SHF) ranges by combining frequency- and time-domain tools within each of its products. This approach reduces the complexity of laboratory setups and unlocks new measurement strategies.

