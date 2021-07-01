AIT Worldwide Logistics' growing Milan team relocates to larger office

Supply chain solutions leader supports global expansion with move to modernized facility

ITASCA, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics continues to expand, the organization recently relocated its team of transportation logistics professionals in Italy to a new, larger location in Lainate, a municipality of Milan.

According to AIT-Milan Branch Manager, Federico Vincinelli, the new space is three times larger than the team's previous location, with features including enhanced internet, a private security team, and an open, modern floor plan.

"As AIT continues to grow, the move to a larger, more contemporary space with the capacity to support scaled-up operations was a must," Vincinelli said. "We're happy to have found a new home that not only fits our requirements, but is also close to our previous space."

The new location remains in the same customs district as the previous office, creating a smooth transition for customers, Vincinelli added. While AIT's current and former Milan facilities are located in Lainate, northwest of the city center, the short move positions the team even closer to European Route 62, with quick access to Milan's three international airports.

According to AIT's Vice President, Europe, Michael Völlnagel, the team in Milan has a reputation for flexible service, supporting customers in the manufacturing, fashion, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, among others.

The team's full suite of logistics services include purchase order management, in-house customs clearance, temperature-sensitive shipment expertise, bonded warehouse management services, and more.

"As AIT continues to execute on our strategic plans for growth around the world, enlarging and upgrading our space in Milan not only enables that expansion, it also underlines our commitment to this important market," Völlnagel added.

AIT welcomed the Milan team to their global network via its acquisition of Fiege Forwarding from the FIEGE Group in December 2020.

Former Fiege Forwarding locations that were part of the acquisition are all transitioning to become full-fledged AIT offices in 2021. Facilities in Belgium and the Netherlands completed the process earlier this year, while locations in China, Germany and Switzerland are also finalizing the name change to AIT effective July 1, 2021. The former Fiege Forwarding office in Taiwan will follow suit with a name change later in the year.

One of AIT's more than 85 global locations, the Milan office will continue to serve customers in Italy and the surrounding region:

AIT Worldwide LogisticsVia Lepetit, 2 20045 Lainate Milan, Italy+39 (02) 30568140

