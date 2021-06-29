PAPALOOK HDR 2K PA930 Webcam, an Easy Solution to Transform Your Live Streaming Studio

- - PA930 is now available on Amazon in the US and Europe

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAPALOOK, an industry-leading webcam expert, announced the launch of PA930 live streaming camera, the latest budget option in PAPALOOK's studio-grade webcam family that is packed with all the features that streamers, gamers and office workers love. A perfect live streaming device for both business and entertainment purposes, PA930 is a plug-and-play webcam that comes equipped with 2K Resolution, High-Dynamic Range (HDR) image, built-in Dual Omni-Directional Mics featuring noise-reduction, now available on Amazon US, UK, Germany, France and Spain for $69.99, £69.99 and €79.99.

PAPALOOK PA930 is designed and crafted with a focus on image quality, with High-Dynamic Range (HDR) Imaging delivering a great live streaming experience by capturing delicate nuances of color with higher accuracy. The prowess of PAPALOOK industry-leading webcam image-processing technology is further magnified by the sensor that can records videos in Quad HD 2560x1440P at 30fps or Full HD 1920x1080P at up to 60fps. Users can switch the resolution options by simply pressing the button atop the camera.

The combined features enable PA930 to produce sharp and pristine image quality with vibrant colors, helping creators maximize the appeal of their content, whether it is vlogging, gaming and live streaming shows.

The 90-degree wide-angle webcam houses a fixed-focus lens with a larger aperture that allows more light to pass through. This results in better light transmittance, less image distortion even in a low-light environment. Paired with its high-end visual performance is the excellent audio recording capability enabled by its integrated Dual Omni-Directional Mics. They can pick up the user's voice from all sides while blocking off ambient noise to produce crystal-clear sound, thanks to its noise-reduction technology.

PAPALOOK PA930 also comes with a camera cover that can protect users' privacy when it is not in use, as well as a tripod for the desktop webcam setup. The streamlined installation process means that no driver is needed for operating systems including Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Chrome OS, Mac OS 10.6 or above, Android 5.0 or above.

PAPALOOK is the creator of innovative electronics, including 720P/1080P, 4K and AI webcams. PAPALOOK provides "Better Video Quality" for generations of savvy webcam users, past, current, and future. For more information, please visit: www.papalook.com or contact support@papalook.com.

