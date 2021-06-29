Novakid Named Europe's Number 1 Online ESL Platform for Children

- SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novakid Inc, an emerging EdTech brand reinventing learning English as a second language for children ages 4-12, was ranked number 1 among online ESL platforms for children that serve European market in the study (https://json.tv/en/ict_telecom_analytics_view/english-language-learning-market-2021-esl-for-kids-online-schools-and-trends) by the research company J'son & Partners.

The study was conducted in March-June 2021, it estimates the total global online ESL learning market to be worth $10 billion in 2021, and its segment for children of all ages worth $3 billion. In 2021, the market for English language learning (traditional offline and online learning) hit a record of 1.7 billion learners. The largest ESL markets in Europe are Germany, France and Russia, whereas Russia, Turkey and Ukraine have the smallest share of English speakers (12-16%).

Novakid was ranked 1st in Europe according to the number of active students, student satisfaction level, teacher education level and teachers' experience.

"The popularity of online ESL training for children has increased significantly since the pandemic began", says Maxim Azarov, founder and CEO of Novakid, "It is still growing, and is poised to continue to grow exponentially. We believe this is a consequence of the wider availability of quality online English learning platforms, the expansion of career opportunities for those with a good command of the English language, which is a modern lingua franca with nearly 20 percent of the world's population speaking it, and an increase in remote working. As linguistic research demonstrates, one needs to start learning a language as a child to achieve a high level of fluency. We at Novakid believe that a world where children are able to use a common tongue to communicate and exchange ideas will lead to more peace and more prosperity for all".

About Novakid

Novakid is an online ESL learning IT-platform offering individual lessons with native speaking certified teachers for children ages 4-12 with AI-assisted data extraction and analysis. Incorporated in the US, it has students in over 40 countries, focussing on Europe and MENA with major customer base in Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey and Russia. https://www.novakidschool.com

About J'son & Partners

J'son & Partners is an investment and strategic advisor and research company on technology markets (Hi Tech / ICT / IT / Digital). It has a wide network of partners, and over 20 years experience in technology and digital markets. https://json.tv

https://youtu.be/zYjjYmlzx_c

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393486/Novakid_Logo.jpg