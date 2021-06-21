Seraph Aviation Group places two A320-200s with Pakistan International Airlines

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph Aviation Group, the specialized aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is delighted to announce, following the completion of an open tender process, that it has successfully placed two A320-200's with Pakistan International Airlines.

Pakistan International Airlines originally tendered for eight narrow-body aircraft and received nearly 130 bids. Following an extensive process covering technical and financial requirements, Seraph Aviation Group was successful in the process, with deliveries expected in July and August 2021.

David Butler, Chief Executive, Seraph Aviation Group said: "We are delighted to have secured a contract for two A320-200s with Pakistan International Airlines. This follows a process in which we faced strong competition, but where the combination of technical ability and financial modelling achieved the highest marks. We look forward to delivering both aircraft in the coming months and to commencing a long and positive relationship with Pakistan International Airways."

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan International Airlines congratulated Seraph Aviation Group for winning a well-contested tender and noted that he is looking forward to a productive long-term partnership between the two companies. He stated that PIA has an aggressive growth-based strategy in which the renewal and expansion of the fleet is central, along with consolidation on productive routes and expansion on new routes.

Seraph Aviation Group is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in Stamford, CT, USA, and London, England.

About Seraph Aviation Group Seraph Aviation Group is a dedicated Aviation Asset Manager and Financial Advisor. The Group focuses on originating and managing aircraft investments for 3rd parties, with expertise in managing a wide range of aviation assets throughout their life cycle and arranging aviation related financings. Seraph Aviation Group is based in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, and London, England. www.seraph.aero