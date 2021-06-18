Special program on "Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" aired on CMG's media platforms

- BEIJING, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

The first season of the international edition of "Chinese Wisdom in Ancient Classics - Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" was released on new-media platforms of China Global Television Network (CGTN) under China Media Group (CMG) since May.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8913051-special-program-xi-jinping-classical-literary-quotes-aired-cmg/

The special program produced by the CGTN selected famous sayings and historical stories from ancient Chinese classics quoted by President Xi Jinping in his speeches, articles, and talks, and indicates Xi's understanding of the profound traditional Chinese culture and the wisdom of governance drawn from it.

The first season has nine episodes that cover topics including green development, ecological conservation, innovation, opening up, battling COVID-19, anti-corruption, and poverty alleviation through education.

Laurence Brahm, Political-Economist, Stephen McClure, Information Sciences Consultant of Wuhan University, Dr. Jason Blake Cohen, Distinguished Professor of China University of Mining and Technology and Professor of Sun Yat-Sen University, Lee Barrett, Social Media Influencer, Alessandro Teixeira, Professor of Public Policy of Tsinghua University, Steven White, Associate Professor of Tsinghua University, Kirk Apesland, Social Media Influencer, and Einar Tangen, Current Affairs Commentator were invited to share their views through dialogues in the program.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533248/video1.mp4