Michael Li Joins Human Horizons as Co-President

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, the company behind the world's-first evolvable super SUV, the HiPhi X, has announced that Michael Li has joined the company as Co-President, reporting directly to Ding Lei, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Human Horizons. With a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, Michael will also serve as Chairman of Sales and Service, overseeing all HiPhi sales, after-sales, customer development, daily operations, brand PR, and product communications. Moving forward, Michael will be dedicated to improving the overall quality of customer service provided by the company, ensuring a positive experience throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Regarding his appointment, Michael Li said, "I am so honored to be joining the Human Horizons team. This is an innovative company that is not only leading the way in the automotive industry, but also understands what consumers really want, and how to give it to them. Under the guidance of Ding Lei and the current management team, the company has achieved some very impressive results within a short period of time. I look forward to continuing their work, forging closer relationships with users and providing genuinely great quality products and services."

Human Horizons founder and CEO, Ding Lei noted, "Michael's appointment is a crucial step in the next stage of our journey at Human Horizons. He brings with him much experience and knowledge in marketing and brand operations whilst also being a forward-thinking visionary. At this moment in time, the on-schedule delivery of the HiPhi X is an important milestone for the company, marking the beginning of a new stage of co-creation with our users to create genuine value together."

Michael Li holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering from Hefei University of Technology and a master's degree in Power Engineering from Dalian University of Technology; he was also awarded an EMBA from the China Europe International Business School. Michael has won numerous awards and was named a notable figure in China's automotive industry during the 30th and 40th anniversary of China's reforms.

Michael Li has accumulated in-depth experience in the automotive industry, and driven innovative sales and marketing strategies that bolstered brand market share. His previous roles include board member, Deputy General Manager, and Sales Manager at Chery Automobile as well as board member and Deputy Manager of Operations at Hyundai Motors (Beijing). Prior to these positions, Michael also served as Sales Director of Mercedes-Benz (China), CEO of Qoros Auto, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group (China), and General Manager of Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motor Co., Ltd.

In other associated changes, Human Horizons Co-Founder Kevin Chen will step down as CMO but continue to serve as COO. In this role, Kevin will support Ding Lei in overall business management, daily operations, and product planning, as well as supporting product center management, driving overseas business planning and facility construction. Kevin will also work with the company's management team to focus on brand-building.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons was established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213394/HiPhi_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535465/Michael_Li.jpg