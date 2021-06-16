Clearwater Analytics Appoints Thomas van Cauwelaert as Region Head for France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and Opens Paris Office

PARIS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, the leading SaaS solution for investment accounting, reporting, and analytics, is strengthening its presence in Europe by appointing Mr. Thomas van Cauwelaert as Head of France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Based in Clearwater's new office in Paris, Thomas will be responsible for accelerating the company's growth in the region and make Clearwater part of its proximity strategy to the local markets.

After holding several management positions in financial services in Europe, Thomas previously served as Director of Sales and Marketing at New Access, a Swiss software vendor of a "Core to Digital" suite for private wealth. Prior to New Access, Thomas van Cauwelaert was Vice President at SimCorp, where he led Sales and Marketing for Southern Europe for ten years.

Alongside Thomas van Cauwelaert, several employees have already joined the Paris office. Alexander Nakhla leaves Clearwater New York to join Clearwater in France as Business Development Lead; Cristel Cohen-Bacry, recently appointed to Clearwater EMEA Marketing, is also based in Paris. Cristel was Marketing and Communications Director for various software vendors for banking, asset management, and investment funds. Clearwater will be adding several other product and implementation specialists in the coming months to support the growth.

"Clearwater Analytics is a game changer with its leading solution for asset management. I am delighted to join Clearwater and lead a group of experts committed to the success of our clients," says Thomas van Cauwelaert. "Clearwater's 'multi-tenant single instance' cloud model brings together industry best practices. By offering a solution, not software, Clearwater Analytics provides an alternative approach to asset managers who have been burdened with lengthy implementation projects and legacy technology. I have been impressed with Clearwater's offering, as well as the culture of innovation and success of its customers."

"Thomas brings a wealth of domain, business, and market experience to Clearwater," said Gayatri Raman, Head of Clearwater Analytics for EMEA and APAC. "We are delighted to welcome him to our team. His expertise will be of immense value as we continue expand across Europe and service more clients in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg."

About Clearwater AnalyticsClearwater Analytics is a global industry leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.