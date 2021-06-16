Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited's UCITs funds aligned to global ESG framework

MUMBAI, India, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced that its offshore entity public funds under UCITs (Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) are now aligned to global ESG framework.

The two funds include ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund PLC - India Frontline Equity Fund (IFEF) (ISIN: IE00BJ8RGN0), India Large Cap biased fund and ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund PLC - India Quality Advantage Fund (IQAF) (ISIN: IE00BJ8RGS50),India Small & Midcap biased fund. The investment strategy of these funds is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in Indian companies which are aligned with Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) theme. The asset manager also has expertise in designing bespoke solutions and providing portfolio advisory services to clients.

"The fund manager will combine traditional bottom-up stock picking based on business and financial analysis with ESG parameters of a company to identify long term sustainable business opportunities. Under this framework all companies in the portfolio get assessed against a Sustainability Scorecard," said Vikas Gautam, Head – Offshore Business, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited. The asset manager has partnered with leading ESG research provider Sustainalytics for ratings.

Commenting on this, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, "The funds offered are known for their consistent performance and rated highly by independent agencies. The funds endeavour to participate in ESG aligned existing and emerging opportunities, eliminate risky companies and invest in high quality sustainable growth compounders to generate better risk adjusted returns. The funds will hold a diversified portfolio that creates superior long term investment opportunity."

IFEF returned 79.3% in 1 year, 10.8% in 3 years and 13.2% in 5 years. IQAF returned 95.4% in 1 year, 17.6% in 3 years and 17.1% in 5 years (as on 24thMay 2021, source: Morningstar Direct).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. It has subsidiaries in Dubai, Mauritius and Singapore.

Disclaimer

This media release should not be construed as investment advice and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any such securities and the above funds are meant only for accredited/ professional/ institutional investors and not meant for retail clients.

