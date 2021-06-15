Vungle Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire JetFuel, an Influencer Marketing Platform

Combination positions Vungle's unique mobile performance marketing platform for the next generation of user acquisition by reaching audiences in the rapidly evolving creator economy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle (www.vungle.com), a leading mobile performance marketing platform, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JetFuel (www.jetfuel.it), an influencer marketing platform headquartered in San Francisco. JetFuel enables app developers and other advertisers to scale marketing campaigns across a network of over 15,000 fully-verified influencers, with a combined reach of over 4 billion Instagram followers, 1.5 billion TikTok followers, and 100 million daily Snapchat views.

The global influencer market is expected to be worth $13.8 billion in 2021, up from $1.7 billion in 2016¹, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52%. Advertisers continue to invest a larger share of their marketing budget in influencer marketing each year. JetFuel has innovated in this space by automating campaign management and execution, removing the need for the time-consuming manual work that is characteristic of traditional influencer marketing. The company charges advertisers on a cost-per-action (CPA) basis, ensuring that advertisers achieve measurable outcomes with high ROI. JetFuel also empowers influencers to create authentic, custom promotions that drive strong results.

As Vungle continues to expand the breadth of its mobile performance marketing platform, JetFuel enables Vungle to offer advertisers even greater reach in acquiring high-value users and the ability to target the increasingly valuable Gen Z market through engaging, influencer-owned viral content that drives action.

"JetFuel brings strong technical expertise and commercial success in social media and influencer marketing, creating a unique and valuable extension to our performance marketing platform that will empower not only our current customers but the next generation of digital entrepreneurs," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle. "We've been in awe of the company's innovative, market-leading platform and the forward-thinking vision that makes the combination of Vungle and JetFuel so natural."

"During our conversations, it became clear that there'd be huge benefits to pairing up with an ad tech leader like Vungle. There's a lot of similarities between our businesses," said Tim Lenardo, CEO of JetFuel. "Many of the problems we're solving in influencer marketing now are the problems that they've spent the past 10 years solving in mobile. It's amazing how closely Vungle's capabilities line up with our product roadmap! Tapping into their expertise will supercharge our development and drive further differentiation in how we can serve our customers."

1: "The State of Influencer Marketing 2021: Benchmark Report," Influencer Marketing Hub, Feb. 15, 2021, https://influencermarketinghub.com/influencer-marketing-benchmark-report-2021/

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora, and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, and Helsinki.

About JetFuel

JetFuel's mission is to empower creators by building the tools that they need, starting with monetization. JetFuel's flagship influencer product, The Plug (www.theplug.co), offers a self-serve monetization for anyone with an online following and aims to be a comprehensive platform for influencer success. Simultaneously, JetFuel enables advertisers to scale influencer campaigns without time-consuming, manual work. JetFuel operates like a programmatic ad network, allowing advertisers to bid on results and optimize towards downstream metrics. To date, the company has delivered over 60M app installs to it's mobile partners and is the only influencer network ever recognized as a leading ROAS partner in AppsFlyer's Performance Index. The company is based in San Francisco.

