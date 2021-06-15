Premium Ebike Subscription Company Dance Adds New Investors

Leaders in technology, entertainment, design and business join the company's global movement to create more livable cities

BERLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium ebike subscription company Dance announced new investors that support the company's mission of creating more sustainable cities. The group of angel investors span leaders from a diverse set of industries and includes:

"At Dance, we believe cities of the future can be more livable, but we can only achieve that reality with a widespread movement," said Dance CEO Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss. "With the addition of more investors, it's clear other pioneers believe in our mission. Dance is proud to work with luminaries across industries, countries and backgrounds to design communities around people, not cars," Quidenus-Wahlforss added.

These leaders in the arts, media, sustainability and technology join as Dance prepares for its launch, joining existing supporters Bjarke Ingels (Founder and CEO BIG Architects), Ilkka Paananen (Founder & CEO Supercell), Jeannette zu Fürstenberg (La Famiglia), Kevin P. Ryan (Founder and CEO, AlleyCorp), Neil Parikh (Founder and chief strategy officer Casper) and others.

Dance's premium model is designed to encourage commuters to choose ebikes as their primary means of transportation, starting in Berlin. Its signature ebike and concierge repair service will also evolve as the company scales.

"During the pandemic, we saw just how beautiful cities could be with fewer cars on streets," said Julian Hönig, an investor in Dance who is working closely with the founders on the next generation designs of the company's ebikes. "Dance's intentional and elegant approach to ebikes is compelling for the future of sustainable transportation. It has been fulfilling to work with the team to design vehicles that can bring joy and connection to something as simple as a morning commute," Hönig added.

To find out more, visit dance.co.

Dance was founded by SoundCloud founders Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss and Alexander Ljung, together with the co-founder of Jimdo, Christian Springub. Investors include BlueYard and HV Holtzbrinck Ventures.

