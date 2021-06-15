Huion Unveils New Line of Pen Tablets, the Inspiroy RTS-300, RTM-500, and RTP-700

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, one of the largest manufacturers and providers of Digital Graphics Tablets and Pen Displays, announces three new Pen Tablets, the Inspiroy RTS-300, RTM-500, and RTP-700. With a new, sleek design and high-quality performance, these new Pen Tablets will enhance digital creation and empower any user's professional and personal workflow.

Exterior design

Along with the active working area being imprinted with starry dots to easily identify where to draw, these new tablets have a paper-like cover that greatly increases the friction between the working area and pen nib, making the drawing experience feel more realistic than ever. Available in different colors including Cosmo Black, Blossom Pink, Solar Orange, and Twilight Blue, these slim and compact tablets can be taken anywhere for quick plug-n-play action.

Improved performance for a satisfying user experience

Besides the appearance for the tablets, the new PW400 Pen was created for the Inspiroy RT Series. A battery-free digital pen, the PW400 boasts a more durable and stable pen nib with a 300 PPS report rate, making these tablets Huion's fastest responding tablets yet. 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and ±60° tilt support can also be used with the PW400 pen.

People-focused design to better meet different needs

Created with all users in mind, from online educators writing out equations through Zoom to art hobbyists wanting to share their work through social media, these pen tablets can be used by anyone looking to bring a personal touch to their digital life. Customizable Press / Touch Keys (with a Touch Strip on RTM-500 and RTP-700) make editing easier and more efficient, as users can program their most-used shortcuts into the keys to achieve a smooth and streamlined workflow. All tablets can be customized for either right-hand or left-hand use. In addition, these pen tablets are also compatible with devices running Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.12 or later, and Android 6.0 or later. Tablets must be connected to a compatible device at all times in order to function.

As special products for retail channels only, these pen tablets can be purchased from Huion authorized retailers around the world. For more information about these pen tablets, please visit www.huion.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530544/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530545/image_2.jpg