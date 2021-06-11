Quantcast
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin spoke about the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" He said that although many Europeans believe that ancient civilizations often lack new ideas, China, as both an ancient and modern civilization, has new ideas about the future. He believes that the promotion of "planetization" based on the Paris Consensus will help China and the U.S. reduce differences.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-18/Former-French-PM-sees-more-innovation-from-Xi-s-book-10mEZdBu6K4/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoTpLewE-mA  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531430/image.jpg  

02/06/2021

