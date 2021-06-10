CAPEX.com Expands cryptocurrencies portfolio with 12 new additions

- NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, leading global multi-licensed broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, adds 12 new cryptocurrencies to their ever-expanding crypto portfolio.

Traders can now choose AAVE, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, EOS, Monero, NEO, Polkadot, Stellar, Tezos, TRON and yearn.finance through CAPEX.com.

The 12 latest cryptocurrencies come in addition to the broker's solid portfolio of crypto assets, which already included CFDs on Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Spot, Ethereum USD, Ethereum EUR, Litecoin USD, Litecoin EUR, and Ripple, bringing in the total to 21.

For those wanting to be up-to-the-minute with technology and the currency markets, CAPEX.com offers access to a comprehensive education academy and a wide range of technical and fundamental tools and features in collaboration with leading third-party providers.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation:

"With crypto transactions allowed on massive payment platforms such as PayPal and investment banks such as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley offering access to crypto funds for its clients, it was a logical step for us to expand our crypto portfolio. We are happy to provide our clients with many new options to diversify their investment portfolio.

As we grow CAPEX.com's presence throughout Europe, we try to find new and exciting ways to make online trading more accessible, transparent, and secure."

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM - FSRA), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSA) in South Africa.

Visit www.capex.com and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.