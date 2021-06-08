Parallel Wireless Announces Industry Leading Open RAN Ecosystem at MWC21 Barcelona

Deploy and Innovate with the most mature ALL G – 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Open RAN ecosystem, with Intel, GigaTera Communications, Comba Telecom, Supermicro, Silicom, Facebook Connectivity, Red Hat, Telecom Infra Project, and O-RAN Alliance

NASHUA, N.H., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs, has reached a milestone in creating the largest ecosystem of Open RAN partners, and plans to demonstrate with our partners the latest innovations in Open RAN technology at MWC21 – Barcelona, in Hall 2, booth 2015.

Parallel Wireless is leading the disruption in the industry with deployments and innovations in Open RAN, including the world's first network architecture that unifies all mobile connectivity standards – 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi – under the same software umbrella. Together with a broad ecosystem of partners, Parallel Wireless can enable MNOs to deploy leading edge networks, while reducing costs and complexity and growing revenues.

This ecosystem of partners is customer-driven and focuses on assembling viable solutions that build on an open and modular architecture, leveraging input from top worldwide operators leading the Open RAN movement such as Vodafone, Telefonica and MTN. At Mobile World Congress Parallel Wireless will showcase how this can be replicated on a global level to hasten operators roll-out of Open RAN and 5G.

Parallel Wireless is working with a broad ecosystem of partners to deliver rapid innovation across hardware and software domains. Reimagine Today with the Vision of Tomorrow is the Parallel Wireless theme for this year's event with two sub-themes of Deploy and Innovate. Our leading-edge demos with our broad ecosystem of partners includes:

DEPLOY

INNOVATE

Also be sure to join the panel session on Monday, June 28th as Eugina Jordan, VP of Marketing at Parallel Wireless and others from companies such as Mavenir, Orange Wholesale International Networks, Accenture, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., and Spirent, discuss, "Open RAN".

In addition, Parallel Wireless is proud to be selected as a nominee for the 2021 GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) in the category of 'Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough' for our Parallel Wireless All G - 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Urban Macro Open RAN solution. The Award winners will be announced at MWC21 Barcelona on Wednesday, June 30th at 12 noon CET.

We look forward to seeing you soon in Barcelona!

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said "One of the key topics of conversation at MWC will be how, with the continued roll-out of 5G, the economics of the mobile industry have to change. Years of consolidation have left the telecoms industry with just a couple of Radio Access Network (RAN) technology vendor giants. The telecom industry is demanding networks that are open and flexible so that they can reduce deployment and maintenance costs. We are pleased to be working with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), O-RAN Alliance and Open Compute Project to enable a broad open ecosystem of disaggregated RAN solutions using vendor-neutral hardware and software-defined technology based on open interfaces and community-developed standards."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 74 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

