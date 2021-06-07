Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires Appcino to accelerate digital transformation with powerful low-code competencies

GURUGRAM, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appcino is a low-code consulting and technology firm with almost a decade of experience in delivering business applications on low-code platforms enabling effective and accelerated digital transformation. Appcino is an Appian Trusted & Elite solutions partner and Salesforce Silver Consulting partner. Appcino has delivered more than 600+ Enterprise apps across 100+ customers worldwide and has created multiple solution accelerators on these platforms to fast-track the overall transformation journey.

Appcino delivers business applications and automation initiatives using its substantial intellectual capital built with deep domain, technical wisdom, strong human capital, and industry leading low-code platforms.

Xebia Group is a fast-growing digital leader known for helping companies worldwide digitally transform themselves by offering high-quality cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps, and software consultancy. Xebia Group has successfully launched several brands and continues to expand in line with its 'buy and build' strategy: partnering with thought leaders to gain additional footing in the digital space together.

Anand Sahay, CEO - Xebia, said: "Low-code platforms are game changers in the enterprise software application industry and have a strong future in bringing business agility. Appcino is a strong brand with significant capabilities in low-code platforms. Xebia is excited to add these capabilities to help our customers worldwide and help them speed up their digital transformation initiatives at scale."

Tarun Khatri, Devendra Natani and Akhilesh Natani, the Founders of Appcino said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Xebia team. With Appcino' s deep industry knowledge and expertise in Salesforce & Appian i.e., low-code platforms, together we will be able to deliver even greater success to our customers from strategy to execution, helping them accelerate innovation and digital transformation within their enterprise.

Xebia & Appcino coming together means an undisputed leadership in accelerated digital transformation. Xebia's global presence, scale, experience, and strong alignment in vision towards low-code - provides a platform to take this to the next level and impact our customers and people positively. Appcino' s clients will benefit immensely from Xebia's broader capabilities, especially across AI/ML, RPA, Data, DevOps.

The natural synergy between the two companies will create the best opportunities for success, and it feels great to be part of it!"

The acquisition complements Xebia's values and mission to expand the frontiers of technology. Joining forces with Appcino, a leader in low code consultancy & development, strengthens Xebia's position as a global digital leader and enhances its capability to augment its customers' technology landscape, further accelerating their business growth.

For more details:

info@xebia.comwww.xebia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523967/Appcino_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523968/Xebia_Logo.jpg