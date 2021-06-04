Peijia Medical and CR PHARMA COMM Sign Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation

SUZHOU, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical Limited signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Medical Devices Co., Ltd. on June 2. Going forward, the two parties will collaborate intensively on the commercialization of TAVR products, ultimately providing more Chinese medical staff and patients with better quality goods.

This April, Peijia Medical's TaurusOne® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system was officially approved for commercial use. This marks Peijia Medical's competitive entry into the market for structural heart disease products. This strategic cooperation combines Peijia Medical's high-quality products with the well-established marketing channels of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. (CR PHARMA COMM). Collaboration will sharpen the competitive edges of each party in the TAVR field. CR PHARMA COMM is known for its standardized marketing channels, nationwide sales network, and high-level professionalism and will further accelerate Peijia Medical's rapid business expansion and sales channel development at both regional and national levels. Peijia Medical is now poised to consolidate its presence in second- and third-tier regions, expand its already vast market into more remote areas, and bring benefits to more people in need.

The signing ceremony included a series of speeches by Chen Wei (CR PHARMA COMM Chairman), Tang Yanlin, (CR PHARMA COMM Executive Deputy General Manager), and Karen Xiaoxiao Zhuang (Peijia Medical Director of Sales), respectively. After each company introduced its current business development, they got into the details of the cooperation, exchanging a great range of information and ideas on regional downstream and terminal business models.

CR PHARMA COMM is a large pharmaceutical distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Within the pharmaceuticals field, it mainly engages in marketing, logistics and distribution, and supply chain solutions. CR PHARMA COMM holds qualifications to import and export medicines and medical devices and to operate third-party medical logistics. With a marketing network covering 31 provinces and municipalities across the country, CR PHARMA COMM has maintained stable long-term partnerships with nearly 10,000 domestic and foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Peijia Medical is a global service provider of innovative medical solutions. Committed to provide a safe, effective and affordable products and solutions, to alleviate the suffering of patients and improve the patients' quality of life through continuous innovation. Peijia strives to be an innovation-focused, patient-oriented international high-tech medical enterprise.

Peijia Medical adheres to the strategy of " Solutions for Heart and Cerebral Diseases through Innovation ", focusing on the invention, R&D and production of high-end medical devices for structural heart and cerebrovascular disease intervention. We offer broad range of product pipeline of transcatheter solutions for aortic, mitral and tricuspid valve, as well as surgical accessories, and various catheter-based solutions for cerebrovascular diseases.

Peijia Medical was established in 2012, headquartered in Suzhou, China, and was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2020 (Stock Code: 09996.HK).

