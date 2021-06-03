United States/France: a new programme dedicated to the entertainment industry

PARIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKEMA is launching a new programme with the prestigious US university UCLA Extension to meet the challenges of transformation and expansion in the entertainment industry sector (film, streaming platforms, television, concerts, etc.). From the start of term in September 2021, the two institutions will offer the new 'Digital Marketing and Business & Management of Entertainment' programme, specifically co-constructed for the specialisation year of SKEMA's Master in Management Programme.

A dual skill-set highly sought-after by recruitersThe programme aims to give students a dual skill-set which is highly sought-after in two very complementary fields: digital marketing and management in the entertainment industry. The new video content platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney, and the whole industry on a larger scale, have strongly accelerated the need for content and its promotion. This has created new opportunities for students.

OPT to work in the United StatesAt the end of the course, students receive the SKEMA Master of Science and two Certificates from UCLA Extension: Digital Marketing Certificate and Business & Management of Entertainment Certificate.

In addition, the course gives access to "OPT" (Optional Practical Training), meaning a year of professional work experience in the United States after obtaining the Certificate.

Any graduate of UCLA Extension is also invited to join the UCLA Alumni association.

UCLA is ranked 13th Best Global University (US News & World Report 2021 Rankings) and is the number-one public university in the United States. The best researchers in the world work there and its alumni network includes various scholars, researchers, athletes, Oscar-nominated actors and directors, leaders in government, etc.

Christine Cassabois, Christine.cassabois@skema.edu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524550/Hollywood_letters.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524551/SKEMA_Business_School_Logo.jpg