Celerion Receives CRO Leadership Award for 6th Consecutive Year

Annual survey of biopharmaceutical clients honors the organization for excellence in service.

LINCOLN, Neb., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerion is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of the 2021 Life Science Leader annual CRO Leadership Awards in all five award categories. This is the sixth consecutive year that Celerion has so been honored.

Well respected within the pharmaceutical industry, the Life Science Leader yearly awards recognize the winning CRO in five categories: overall capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality and reliability in meeting the needs of big and small pharma clients alike.

"We especially thank our clients for this recognition and for their continued partnership," says Celerion CEO Susan Thornton, Ph.D. "Throughout the pandemic we've taken prudent steps to keep clients' clinical development programs on track. No matter how challenging the times, our primary mission remains the same, and that is to help get innovative new drugs to market—thus bettering the lives of people in need around the world. We're proud to once again be recognized for our success in doing so and we owe this recognition to all Celerion employees who have been instrumental in working hard to continuously meet the needs of our clients," she added.

Ed Miseta, contributing editor of Life Science Leader and chief editor for the website Clinical Leader, says "Our award winners like Celerion have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category, as reported to us by industry consumers. The superior work ethic exhibited in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients is key."

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, "Translates Science into Medicine" with its powerful combination of scientific excellence, medical expertise, and clinical operations experience to give clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path during the crucial early development period.

For 50 years, Celerion has provided industry leadership and execution of safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamics studies in highly controlled clinical environments such as first in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism and excretion program, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function.

Celerion completes the offering with data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly so that they touch the lives of our families, friends, and people in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.celerion.com.

