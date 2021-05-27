New Vuforia Instruct Offering to Streamline Creation of 3D CAD-Based Work Instructions

-- New Offering from PTC's Vuforia Enterprise AR Suite Empowers Front-line Workers to Accurately and Efficiently Complete Inspections and Document Relevant Insights in Real Time.

-- Vuforia Instruct SaaS Offering Enables OEMs to Simplify and Accelerate Authoring of CAD-Based AR Work Instructions.

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the stage of the Vuforia® Live Virtual Event, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of the new Vuforia Instruct™ out-of-the-box offering from the Vuforia Enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) Suite.

The Software as a Service (SaaS)-based offering, available on the PTC Atlas™ platform, empowers original equipment manufacturers to extend the value of the digital thread all the way to their front-line workers. With Vuforia Instruct, enterprises can leverage 3D CAD data to easily create, deliver, and scale interactive AR work instructions, enabling them to optimize inspections for Quality and Field Maintenance use cases.

"We are thrilled to be working with PTC and Rockwell Automation to bring AR to our customers, and see tremendous opportunity to use 3D work instructions to address critical inspection steps within our maintenance, repair, and sanitation processes on our packaging equipment," said Alexander Ouellet, Innovation Engineer, Harpak-ULMA Packaging. "The enhanced work instructions created with Vuforia Instruct enable us to upskill our customers' employees, and even our own technical staff, on intricate procedures in mission critical environments. AR technologies will help our customers reap significant productivity gains by enabling them to improve the accuracy and timeliness of complex, manual processes."

Approximately 67% of manufacturers are still utilizing manual paper processes for inspections. These existing methods are often error-filled, difficult to transcribe, and costly – ultimately becoming barriers to continuous improvement. Such inefficiencies can result in poor product quality or experiences, cost millions of dollars per year, and lead to loss of brand reputation, market position, customer satisfaction, and revenue. Vuforia Instruct enables companies to eliminate reliance on paper forms by delivering contextual visual guidance and references to front-line workers with built-in, real-time inspection feedback to capture critical insights.

"Vuforia Instruct enables organizations to transform the way they create and scale work instructions to their front-line employees," said Michael Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Augmented Reality Products, PTC. "Leveraging existing 3D CAD data, organizations can now guide employees to exactly where work needs to be done and provide them with detailed instructions for critical inspection procedures in context. Such enhancements are critical to industrial organizations looking to increase productivity, improve quality, and reduce unplanned downtime."

