Developing Telecoms finds that China accelerates production of 28nm and 14nm semiconductors

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing Telecoms finds that the technological improvements together with industrial policies have underscored China's efforts to produce more chips domestically against the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical issues between the US and China causing shortage of semiconductor chips.

In 2019, China's semiconductor manufacturing industry had an output value in excess of CNY750 billion, with this figure projected to be CNY884.8 billion in 2020. This swift progress has been made possible as China's rate of domestic chip development has exceeded expectations, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) achieving a breakthrough in 5G mmWave chips as well as its successful tape out of the N+1 process. Developing Telecoms believes SMIC is already capable of producing 14 nm and 28nm chips.

The increase in Chinese semiconductor production has been enabled by a number of factors, not least of which is the rapid development of China's integrated circuit market. Over the past few years, this has driven progress in terms of both technology and industrial policy, closing the gap between China's manufacturing processes and those of leading global semiconductor manufacturers. This will allow China's development of integrated circuits to surpass other markets'.

28nm chips have become mainstream and are used in a wide range of products. Developing Telecoms learns from Teng Ran, Deputy General Manager of CCIC Research Centre, that the production capacity of chip manufacturers in China on 28nm chips has already been fully utilised, reaching at least 98% and this is the year with the highest capacity utilization rate in the past five years.

The self-sufficient in 28nm manufacture in China this year also paves the way for increased production of 14nm chips. It is expected to begin mass-producing the 14nm chips at scale from next year.

To read the findings in full please visit https://developingtelecoms.com/telecom-business/featured-articles/11188-china-accelerates-production-of-28nm-and-14nm-semiconductors.html

About Developing Telecoms

Developing Telecoms is the leading online news portal for telecoms in emerging markets, delivering telecommunications news and information for senior management and decision makers at network operators, governments and end users. Developing Telecoms receives 2.2 million yearly page views and gets over 760,000 yearly online visitors. Its weekly emerging markets newsletter has over 40,000 subscribers. Developing Telecoms publishes a range of special reports about telecoms in emerging markets spanning topics including 5G, IoT, Smart Cities and Last Mile Connectivity.