Quantcast
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti
Pagina Youtube
ABBONATI

Edicola
contatti

comunicati

SANY named by Forbes as China's largest heavy equipment company in 2021 and 2nd in the World

AdnKronos

di AdnKronos

Comunicati

- CHANGSHA, China, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Annual Forbes Global 2000 list ranks the world's largest public companies by metrics including market value, sales, profits and assets. SANY, at 468th, ranks the first among heavy equipment manufacturers in China and the second in the world, after only  Caterpillar.

This year, SANY surged 235 places to enter the Forbes TOP500 Club for the first time with yearly sales volume of USD 14.4 bn, revenue of USD 2.2 bn, asset value of USD 19.3 bn, market value of USD 41.2 bn.

Despite suffering a 27% reduction in the global market for construction machinery when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020 - the largest hit to the globe in the 21st century so far - the company has maintained a steady growth, with a visionary global business layout and a well-rounded operation and business management strategy.

SANY kept a good momentum of growth in the first quarter of 2021, in which SANY's quarterly revenue reached USD 5.17 bn, an increase of 90% year-on-year. The company's main product lines are continuing to perform well globally, cementing SANY's leading position in the industry.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518613/image1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

 

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Economy

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Imagoeconomica_1436208-web-1615281128742

Economy Mag

Speciale Campioni di Sostenibilità

17/05/2021

leggi contenuti extra

Economy Group srl - Piazza Borromeo 1 - 20123 Milano

Powered by Miles 33