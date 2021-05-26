EVERSANA and S3 Connected Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance the Adoption and Commercialization of Digital Health Solutions Across Life Sciences

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry and S3 Connected Health, an award-winning partner in digital health solutions for pharma, today announced a strategic partnership to offer end-to-end digital health and commercialization services for pharmaceutical companies.

S3 Connected Health's proven experience in design, creation and operation of digital health solutions will complement EVERSANA's end-to-end commercialization services (including patient support and adherence models), enabling life sciences companies to:

"As we've rapidly expanded our services across Europe, we started working with S3 Connected Health and immediately saw the opportunity to blend digital health solutions throughout our commercial support of the product and patient journeys," said Mike Ryan, Executive Vice President, Europe, EVERSANA. "Now more than ever, we can work together to impact brand performance, improve patient experiences, or even deliver and launch life-changing DTX products in market."

Jim O'Donoghue, President of S3 Connected Health said, "Digital health solutions are now vital for delivering better, more sustainable healthcare for patients and clinicians into the future. Through this collaboration with EVERSANA we will be able to offer complete end-to-end solutions and services for digital health from co-creation through to commercialization, providing a unique service to our combined customer base."

About EVERSANAEVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About S3 Connected Health:S3 Connected Health creates digital health solutions and digital therapeutics that improve the lives of people with acute and chronic conditions. They have delivered award-winning, regulatory-compliant solutions across 20 therapy areas and in more than 50 countries. These scalable and secure solutions improve disease management and capture real-world data to support access, reimbursement, and value-based care. S3 Connected Health supports their partners in life sciences companies at all stages of their journey; from discovery through to product creation and commercialization of digital health solutions that fit corporate and brand commercial strategies. For more information visit www.S3ConnectedHealth.com.

