easyMarkets Lauches μBTC Account

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- easyMarkets is very excited to announce the launch of an account that allows its traders to deposit, trade and withdraw in Bitcoin.

easyMarkets' new μBTC account gives its clients the ability to trade any of the 200+ instruments – directly, without the need to exchange their Bitcoin for FIAT currencies – in a quick and easy way based on the blockchain. The new account automatically creates a Bitcoin wallet address for ease of use, convenience, and efficiency, ensuring that the clients can react quickly to protect themselves during volatility and seize opportunity when it presents itself.

easyMarkets μBTC account features all of the innovative tools, protections and competitive conditions its other base currency accounts offer, including:

On 17thMay 2021, CMO Ohad Golan said about the new account:

"We are excited about offering our traders the ability to deposit, withdraw and trade with their Bitcoin funds. As Bitcoin approached the critical 1 trillion dollar market cap level, more and more people bought into the impressive rally, including our clients. With their funds in Bitcoin though they aren't able to trade outside of an exchange until now. That is why this new type of account gives our clients even more freedom and choice when trading with easyMarkets. We are sure this will also be beneficial to our partners and affiliates by opening up new promotional and branding opportunities.

At the time of writing this release, Bitcoin has reached a market cap of $948.98B, 24hr volume of $100.62B and a staggering YTD growth of +69.58%. All other more "conventional" assets pale in comparison. And that is excactly why this new service we are offering is so exciting."

easyMarkets μBTC account is available across all platforms easyMarkets offers; easyMarkets web and app platform and MT4.

Another benefit of depositing, withdrawing and trading with easyMarkets μBTC account is security. easyMarkets is regulated in multiple locations across the world from Europe to Australia, including being licenced by CySEC and ASIC, ensuring that all activities are performed in a transparent way that protects clients and their assets.

Signing up for easyMarkets new μBTC account is as simple as signing up for any other of its accounts.

Now, one can deposit and withdraw in BTC and trade any of the multiple asset classes easyMarkets offers.

Bitcoin has been widely adopted as a trading instrument and virtual currency in recent years. easyMarkets joins the likes of PayPal, Auction house Southeby's, Amazon owned Twitch, Etsy and Xbox in accepting Bitcoin for services and transactions. And many companies such as Amazon, eBay, JP Morgan and Japanese mega eCommerce site Rakuten are looking into adopting Bitcoin as a form of payment.

Please note that one can only deposit and withdraw BTC with easyMarkets μBTC Account and can not exchange the funds to other FIAT currencies. All instruments traded on the platforms easyMarkets offers are CFDs, meaning one does not possess the underlying asset.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518910/easyMarkets_Launches_Account.jpg