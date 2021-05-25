GC Aesthetics® Launches Next Generation Of Breast Implants

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions for global healthcare markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its next generation of breast implants, PERLE™.

PERLE™ is a highly innovative line of smooth breast implants that features a proprietary surface technology (BioQ™), GCA's industry-leading gel technology (Emunomic™ Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel), and an enhanced version of the safety features that have underpinned GCA's long-term excellent safety record[1]. The new product line provides surgeons and patients with an advanced line of smooth implants that benefit from GCA's more than 40 years in the industry, its long-term focus on patient safety and innovation, and its exceptional record of customer service and support.

Carlos Reis Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of GC Aesthetics, stated: "PERLE™ is the result of the experience, expertise and know-how developed and shared between GC Aesthetics and surgeons around the world. The market feedback to PERLE™ has been uniformly and strongly positive. We are excited to offer this innovative solution to patients and surgeons, and we have a strong pipeline of further innovations that we will be introducing in the future. Our entire GCA team is committed to improving the lives of women around the world."

Ron Cosmas, Chief Commercial Officer, added: "2021 is another pivotal year in the long history of GC Aesthetics. We are committed to being the industry leader for our surgeons and patients around the world. Our culture of innovation and safety has again delivered what the market wants and needs."

With the launch of PERLE™, GCA offers the broadest product line in the industry, with a full range of surfaces, fillings, sizes and projections to address all patient and surgeon needs for both aesthetic and reconstruction applications. Surgeons and patients have chosen GCA products for more than 3 million breast implants during the past 10 years. They are backed by the company's industry-leading Comfort+ Warranty™ and GCA's commitment to be "A Confident Choice for Life".

PERLE™ is initially being rolled out in European markets, with other markets around the world to follow in the coming months.

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics is a long-established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic products that empower patients to feel confident and secure in their personal life journey.

Throughout its 40-year history, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality breast implants for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. We have sold more than 3 million implants across 70 countries, and our products are supported by published 10-year clinical data demonstrating compelling safety and clinical effectiveness.

The company's vertically integrated strategy enables exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance, which allows GCA to provide competitively differentiated products to surgeons and patients. Through a culture of continuous innovation and dedication to customer-responsiveness, GCA has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics solutions and the partner-of-choice for patients seeking to improve their lives.

