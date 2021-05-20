Set to Make History Again, Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Ozuna and Famed French Sculptor and Neo-Pop Artist Richard Orlinski Team-Up to Drop NFTs on Rarible

Latin music superstar Ozuna and world-renowned artist Richard Orlinski come together in a unique NFT collection embodying the intersection of art and music.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ozuna and renowned French sculptor and visual neo-pop artist Richard Orlinski have partnered to release an NFT collection on Rarible, facilitated by Zytara Labs.

Ozuna, one of the world's most popular singers and Latin Grammy award-winner, made history earlier this year by becoming the first Latin Recording Artist to drop an NFT collection. Richard Orlinski is always eager to discover new forms of art and enters the digital NFT world with this collaboration. These upcoming digital art pieces—a collection titled 'El Oso & Wild Kong'—are inspired by Orlinski's artwork, most notably his iconic sculpture the Wild Kong, and Ozuna's famous Teddy Bear logo.

The drop is scheduled for release on the Rarible NFT marketplace on Friday, May 28, 2021. El Oso & Wild Kong collection will include a total of 5 pieces will be available in the following limited quantities with one piece for auction, and the other 3 available at fixed prices:

Voiture: 500 Limited edition Trophée: 100 limited edition Portorico Calin: 100 limited edition Stadium: 50 limited editionNo Man's Land: 1:1 edition for auction

Ozuna shared, "I've always had a huge appreciation for Art. To now be able to collaborate with such a well-respected artist like Orlinksi is a thrill and an inspiration. Working together and bringing people our collaboration directly and uniquely, we will continue pushing boundaries together and making art accessible."

Richard Orlinski expressed, "It has been a great pleasure collaborating with Ozuna on this collection. The blockchain technology gives us new opportunities to be creative, to build bridges between different types of art, and most importantly to make art accessible to a greater number of people, which is a common goal Ozuna and I share. This collection is the first step of a long-term artistic relationship between Ozuna and I."

Al Burgio, Founder and CEO of Zytara, expressed, "We are incredibly excited to support this unique NFT collaboration between Ozuna and Richard Orlinksi that represents the type of artistic creation that is made possible by the innovations brought forth by blockchain technology and the immutability of NFTs."

This NFT drop will also include original prints and sculptures by Richard Orlinski. To stay up to date, please visit https://orlinskixozuna.com/

About Ozuna:

The multi award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter OZUNA is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world. Since launching his career in 2015, Ozuna has won countless accolades, including making Time Magazine's Most Influential People list (2019), and winning BMI's Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year (2019) and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year "Taki Taki" (2020). He also holds four Guinness World Records™.

Ozuna continued breaking barriers and making history throughout 2020. He was one of the 10 most streamed male artists – in any genre – on Spotify, as well as one of the top 10 worldwide artists on YouTube. Billboard named "Caramelo Remix" among its 25 best Latin songs of the year and one of the 100 best overall songs. He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November. In September, ENOC became his fourth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. He was the most-nominated artist at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and tied for the top winner at Premios Tu Música Urbano. In February, he was awarded the Silver and Gold Seagull awards at the prestigious Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile. He charges into 2021 as one of the most-nominated artists at the Premio Lo Nuestro, while releasing the collaborative album Los Dioses with his friend and colleague Anuel AA.

About Richard Orlinski

Back in 2007, soaked in pop culture, Richard Orlinski decided to devote himself to art. He soon created a colourful pop universe and his animal world went around the globe. His often spectacularly huge animals are proud and defiant yet also symbolises kindness and freedom. In 2015 Richard Orlinski became the biggest selling contemporary French artist in the world.

It all began with a crocodile in red resin that the sculptor decided to exhibit in Deauville (France) during the American Film Festival. The French artist is fueled by the drive to make art for everyone and he takes the genre to unexpected places. Exhibiting in unusual places and the great outdoors soon became his signature.

Richard Orlinski was made an Officer for the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin in 2021.

About RaribleRarible is a marketplace for NFTs. It gives a platform to the artists and collectors to create, collect, and trade digital collectibles. Rarible was launched in the beginning of 2020 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov. The goal of Rarible is to evolve into a fully Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where the decision-making and organization is in control of active platform users. By giving creators and collectors the opportunity to come up with platform ideas and vote on platform upgrades, they aim to make it a public platform, responsive to the users.

About Zytara LabsZytara Labs is a full-service production company and studio that supports musical artists, actors, gamers, esports teams and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company also develops innovative products and platforms that leverage blockchain protocols, such as DigitalBits and Ethereum. Zytara Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zytara Inc., the fintech company building the digital financial institution of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit https://www.zytara.com/nfts

