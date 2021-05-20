More4apps rolls out new modules, updates to its Oracle ERP Cloud Toolbox

- Custom-made data entry, loading and management toolbox by More4Apps to make switching to Oracle ERP less time-consuming and costly

HAMILTON, New Zealand, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More4apps, a specialist software provider, has enhanced its Oracle ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Cloud Toolbox with the release of two new modules and one updated product.

The newly released Toolbox modules enable Oracle ERP users to create more efficient business processes around data entry while retaining ownership of the data.

"As soon as More4apps announced we were building for ERP Cloud, we've had customers asking for our products. Speed of data loading is vital, and a fully supported, off-the-shelf solution makes sense for many IT leaders, for whom time is money."

"More than ever, customers need user-friendly tools that are fully supported and work right out of the box. They just can't afford to have IT teams tied up with custom development around Oracle anymore," says John O'Keefe, Chief Executive Officer of More4apps.

The longstanding Oracle Gold partner launched the first of its ERP Cloud Toolbox modules last year. Following rigorous product testing by early adopters and increased customer demand, More4apps has expanded the Procurement Module to support Purchase Requisitions and to manage Close and Cancel functions for purchase orders.

The tranche of new products started with Accounts Payable Invoices (Accounts Payable) and Projects (specifically financial projects), which was released in April 2021. In June 2021, Product Definition will add a fourth module - encompassing Items and Bill of Material Structures.

Data Entry and Loading Custom Made for ERP Cloud

For users of Oracle's ERP Cloud, the options for loading data into the system are limited to manual forms that allow input of only one line of data at a time and require tabbing through numerous screens. Oracle has provided more user-friendly data loading tools that offer some improvement on the manual process but remain cumbersome and still do not allow pre-validation of the data ahead of uploading.

Other Oracle solutions are available to larger organizations. Still, even these tools have limited capabilities and require internal development resources to build and ongoing maintenance, updates and patching whenever the cloud-hosted ERP is updated.

More4apps' solution is a user-focused Excel interface for the Oracle ERP Cloud. Each module maps columns in a spreadsheet across to data fields in the ERP, and most importantly, offers the ability to validate data before it is uploaded.

The modules include functions or integrators aligned to Oracle's processes, meaning users can learn the system quickly and easily with minimal training. For example, initial user testing resulted in time savings of over 90% for a purchase order loading task.

"Organizations using More4apps' toolbox alongside Oracle ERP can expect significant time and cost savings, freeing up key staff for core business activities," O'Keefe said.

Find out how More4apps helps ERP Cloud users to build better business processes here: https://more4apps.com/products/erp-cloud-toolbox/

About More4apps

Established in 2000, More4apps was formed by a group of Oracle consultants in Hamilton, New Zealand. As a specialist software provider for both end-users and developers, the core purpose of More4apps products is to allow Oracle e-Business Suite users to save time and money by using Excel as an interface for Oracle's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

More4apps currently serves more than 30,000 Oracle users in nearly 400 organizations in over 38 countries.

Website: https://more4apps.com/

