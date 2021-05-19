More Than 100 Companies Modernize Learning Management with Veeva Vault Training

- Vault Training streamlines role-based qualification and improves compliance

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 100 companies have adopted Veeva Vault Training to simplify role-based qualification, improve compliance, and unify training with other critical business processes. A growing number of organizations are bringing together Veeva Vault QualityDocs with Vault Training to combine document creation and the design and delivery of training matrices and assignments for improved efficiency and effectiveness.

"As a fast-growing biotech company, improving training and quality outcomes is a core priority for us," said Jimmy Pappas, head of global quality systems, Kyowa Kirin, Inc. "Veeva Vault Training, together with Veeva Vault QualityDocs, has enabled us to streamline document and training management in a single system, simplifying the development and delivery of GxP training. Now, as we implement Veeva Vault QMS, we look forward to automating business processes further."

Organizations are adopting Vault Training for a modern industry-specific learning management application with validation readiness and Part-11 compliance. Vault Training enables quick curriculum setup and deployment with complete audit trails for faster time to qualification and greater traceability. Companies can easily map learning content and monitor status by job roles, which helps increase efficiency and job competency across the enterprise.

"As a trusted partner to the industry, Veeva is solving a critical problem in role-based qualification and training compliance," said Kent Malmros, senior director, Veeva Vault Training. "We strive to empower customers with advanced capabilities that meet evolving learning needs and make training a more strategic function across life sciences."

Customers are benefiting from features like seamless classroom learning management, curriculum builds with sophisticated rules, eLearning interoperability, and robust reporting to deliver better training outcomes. Vault Training is part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, bringing together quality content, processes, and training.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

