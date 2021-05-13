Yifan Li Joins Human Horizons as CFO

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons has today announced that Yifan Li (Frank Li) has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Li will report directly to Ding Lei, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Human Horizons.

Mr. Li is a seasoned finance and accounting executive, and joins Human Horizons from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH), a global mobility technology group headquartered in Hangzhou. As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the group, Mr. Li was responsible for financial strategy, corporate development and industrial ecology chain, having an integral role in Geely's overall ecological layout as an automotive manufacturer. He has also previously served as Chief Financial Officer for various companies including Sanpower Group Co., Ltd. and China Zenix Auto International Co., Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Li to the Human Horizons team. Mr. Li brings a wealth of finance and accounting expertise in the global mobility, automotive and technology fields. As the CFO, he will play an integral role in supporting us to bring Human Horizons' ambitions to life, as we push the boundaries of smart vehicles and redefine human mobility," said Ding Lei.

As part of the Shanghai Municipal Government's Overseas Senior Financial Talents Program, Mr. Li formerly served as the Deputy General Manager of the Treasury & Finance Department of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. Prior to this, he worked as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s New York City headquarters.

Mr. Li graduated from Fudan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics before pursuing his Master's Degree in Accounting at The University of Texas and his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).

A prominent figure in the finance and accounting sector, Mr. Li has received a number of awards and recognitions for his achievements, including the 2016 CFO of the Year award by the Asset and the 2015 China CFO Annual Outstanding Contribution Award by the Ministry of Finance.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

