Dreame Technology Successfully Launches a Series of New Smart Home Cleaning Appliances Worldwide

BEIJING, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, has launched a line of state-of-the-art products with the latest innovation on May 8. The live streaming event via Facebook, Youtube and AliExpress attracted over 100,000 global viewers with 205,000 visits for Dreame Bot L10 Pro on AliExpress and its inventories sold out within 2 days in Russia.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response from our global users. I believe Dreame's new products can liberate people from tedious house chores, make cleaning enjoyable and bring love back to home," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

Under the theme of "Our Home, Our Life, Our Dreame", the launch event unveiled its flagship Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, Dreame Cordless Stick Vacuum T30, V11 SE, V12, and Dreame Bot Z10 Pro Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, Dreame Bot W10 Auto-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop.

Designed to satisfy the increasing demand for a more intelligent and customer-oriented home cleaning product, Dreame Bot L10 Pro is optimized with a new level of superb navigation and accurate obstacle avoidance. Its LiDAR navigation system can quickly plan cleaning routes and work independently without human intervention. Besides that, Dreame Bot L10 Pro features 4 levels of suction with the highest power up to 4,000Pa, which aims to lift dirt from hard floors and pull it out of carpets effectively for greater hygiene demands at home. Users can also customize their unique cleaning experiences such as setting virtual no-go zones in the App, scheduling cleaning time, smart water tank and voice control.

Dreame Technology also expanded its cordless stick vacuum lineup with the introduction of T30, T10, V11 SE and V12. Enhanced by the premium performance and aesthetic outlook, Dreame Cordless Stick Vacuum T30 highlights a strong suction power of 190AW and 90min ultra-long runtime. Its intelligent HD screen allows users to get a grip on cleaning with ease, covering key information such as cleaning mode, battery power, dust level in real time.

Innovation and development have been, and will always be, fundamental for Dreame Technology. In the launch event, Dreame has set the upcoming footsteps for its top-of-the-line appliances: Dreame Bot Z10 Pro Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, Dreame Bot W10 Auto-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop to provide truly convenient, automated and effortless home cleaning experiences.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, and cordless stick vacuum T10 are already available on AliExpress with exclusive prices. Stay tuned for Dreame's other new products that would come soon this year consecutively and globally.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company, focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology.

