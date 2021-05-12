Surge Copper Announces 2021 Exploration Plans

TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURGFrankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an outline of its 2021 planned exploration programs and strategy across its 121,800 hectare contiguous mineral claims located in the Huckleberry district in central British Columbia.

Leif Nilsson, CEO, commented: "In the last five months, through multiple transactions and direct staking, Surge has consolidated a strategically significant land position in what we believe is one of the most prospective areas of British Columbia for porphyry copper exploration, and which also boasts excellent regional infrastructure. During the recent winter program, we completed 20,028 metres of resource expansion and exploration drilling at the Seel deposits, representing approximately one-fifth of the total historical drilling investment at those deposits. Our objective with the next program is threefold: first to materially finish the job of determining the size and extents of the Seel deposits, second to improve the definition of and possibly expand the high-grade, near-surface zones at Berg, and third to begin to systematically advance many of the regional exploration opportunities in the district including new targets that may come out of the ZTEM survey and historical gold showings."

Scheduling and preparations are currently underway to conduct the ZTEM survey in the early part of the summer. The ZTEM system, which is a proprietary technology of Geotech Ltd., can achieve superior imaging capabilities at greater depths due to the use of passive ambient electomagnetic fields generated in the earth's atmosphere by global thunderstorm activity. Further information about the technology can be found by clicking HERE.

Two drill rigs will be mobilized to the Ootsa site in early June and will be focused on completing the Seel drilling over a two-month period. Simultaneously, early access improvement work will commence in partnership with a local forestry company to re-establish access to the Berg deposit to facilitate late summer exploration activities in the area. During mid to late summer, one or two drill rigs will be mobilized to the Berg area to complete the definition drilling campaign. Throughout the summer, field crews will be actively mapping and prospecting high priority areas through both the Ootsa and Berg properties.

At the conclusion of the summer drill program, the Company anticipates that the drill hole database at West Seel will be sufficiently advanced to complete a resource update later in the year. Combined with the systematic regional exploration activity taking place during the summer program, Surge expects to have significantly advanced the mineral resources and understanding of the regional potential on this large land package.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

