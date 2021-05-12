Chinese Companies Gear up to Expand to Europe with TOJOY

- BEIJING, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three high-tech companies from China recently signed with global business accelerator TOJOY to expand their businesses throughout Europe.

TOJOY Europe recently announced partnerships with Hongtian Langjie Environmental Protection Tech, Jimuyida Sciences, and NOKONDEN.

Hongtian produces a line of sterilization products that use a core component derived from the human immune system's bactericidal systems. This new liquid disinfectant is set to be certified for safe use by the European Union in July 2021. Demand for new disinfectants has soared because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global disinfectant market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Jimuyida is a leading provider of 3D digital technology services based in Shenzhen, China. With its 3D scanners, modelling, and cloud design tools, Jimuyida provides 3D tech services for art and home furnishing sales, education, e-commerce, and more.

TOJOY Europe will act as EU Importer and Master Distributor for these 2 companies, helping them to have a safe and quick expansions into Europe. TOJOY provides a variety of import services to such companies, including applying for and validating certificates, designing and sourcing new packing, and building websites and e-sales channels.

In addition to companies entering Europe for the first time, TOJOY also specializes in optimizing the sales channels of companies that have already established a presence in Europe.

One such client is NOKONDEN. NOKONDEN's mobile medical booths take temperatures and disinfect humans, pets, and goods. Its booths are often used at public and private space entrances. The China-based company already has an EU headquarters in Italy but decided to appoint TOJOY Europe as its authorized sales representative for Europe.

"TOJOY is not only a business acceleration platform, also a powerful and effective distribution platform for high-quality products from China and around the world for their entry into and expansion in the European Union," said TOJOY Europe CEO Richard Burton. "With the creativity, passion, and outside-the-box thinking we apply to enable these companies to grow in the European market, we are confident about their forecast for success."

TOJOY accelerates companies across a wide range of sectors. As more and more Chinese companies are looking to expand their business internationally, TOJOY is serving many as a reliable partner for secure, sustainable expansion into Europe and other markets.