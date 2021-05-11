High Power UVC LED Array from Bolb Inc. Demonstrates 99.95% Inactivation of Airborne Virus and Bacteria at 3,000 Liters Per Minute

- LIVERMORE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolb Inc., a world leader in high-output, high-efficiency ultraviolet c-band (UVC) light emitting diodes (LEDs), has demonstrated 99.95% kill rate against aerosolized bacteria and viruses at up to 3,000 liters per minute flow rate by a third-party lab.

UVC light has been recognized as a universal, future-proof and chemical-free method to effectively combat mutating pathogens such as SARS-Cov-2. Solid-state emitters produced by Bolb Inc. brings benefits such as extremely high surface brightness, compactness, easy scalability, design flexibility and instant responsivity to a market traditionally dominated by mercury lamps.

The tests were performed against aerosolized human coronavirus HCoV-229E, a single-strand RNA virus that is recognized as a surrogate for SARS-Cov-2, and aerosolized bacteria Staph aureus ATCC 6538 in an enclosed air disinfection reference design equipped with a Bolb UVC LED light module featuring 40 W electrical input power and 2.5 W UVC light output power. In a test, single-pass disinfection efficiency of 99.96% was achieved for air flow rate 3,000 liter per minute containing aerosolized Staph aureus. In a separate test, the reference air disinfection unit demonstrated up to 99.95% inactivation against HCov-229E viral aerosol in a 30 m3 (1060 cu ft) volume in 1 hour.

Founded in 2014 in San Jose, California, Bolb Inc. utilizes a proprietary epitaxy platform to produce a fully transparent UVC LED crystal stack, providing an unparalleled foundation for advancing its UVC LED performance roadmap, leading to new products which will transform germicidal/virucidal applications. Bolb UVC LEDs had been tested, by the Company and its customers, to achieve up to 5-log (99.999%) inactivation against pathogens such as SARS-Cov-2 and the "superbug" MRSA for surface and water disinfection applications at multiple independent labs such as the Analytical Lab Group in Minnesota, University of California at Berkeley and Guangzhou Institute of Microbiology in China.

"The COVID pandemic has awakened the world to the need for safe, effective, on-demand, point-of-use germicidal/virucidal solutions that do not involve poisonous chemicals that also cause logistical burdens. The tests demonstrate our technology's scalability for air disinfection from large rooms to automotive cabins," said Dr. Jerry Zhang, Chairman and CTO of Bolb. "We are proud and glad at the same time that our UVC LEDs are the critical building blocks for such timely reference designs to provide clean and safe air for healthcare workers, patients, operators of restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, automotive and public transportation," said Dr Ling Zhou, CEO of Bolb.

Mr. Frank Harder, CRO of Bolb further adds: "We are encouraging all interested car- and appliances makers of all relevant industries to contact Bolb and work with us collaboratively to take advantage of the technology and system design advancements that Bolb has demonstrated and to roll out these extremely efficient air disinfection units on a global scale."

