Bayshore Networks Announces Applied Risk BV as its Newest Channel Partner

DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayshore Networks is excited to announce that Applied Risk BV, one of the leading specialists for industrial cyber security in Europe and the Middle East has joined Bayshore's network of channel partners.

"We are excited to have the talent of a partner like Applied Risk BV joining our family of channel partners", said Kevin Senator, CEO Bayshore Networks. "As Bayshore's Modular Industrial Cyber Security platform grows, so grows our partner family with tier 1 level partners like Applied Risk BV. There simply isn't a better caliber of solution provider in the OT/ICS space than Applied Risk."

"In this growing momentum for Applied Risk the strategic cooperation with Bayshore will add to our portfolio of solutions to improve our clients cyber security posture and protect critical operations around the world", said Jalal Bouhdada, Founder and CEO at Applied Risk. "Bayshore's innovative capabilities will optimally support us in securing end points, providing secure remote access and actively enforcing OT Cyber Security policies."

About Bayshore Networks

Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT/ICS environments, automation engineers and plant operators. The company created OTfuse, NetWall, and OTaccess to address the digital and physical security risks, which can compromise the safety and availability of OT/ICS networks. Bayshore's solutions securely protect OT/ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Samsung Next. Bayshore technology is in use with GE Digital, Kimberly Clark, AT&T and other companies in process manufacturing industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater utilities and districts. www.bayshorenetworks.com

About Applied Risk BV

As a trusted partner for industrial cyber security, Applied Risk is driven to safeguard the critical infrastructure our society depends on. Combining cyber security knowledge and experience in operational technology, Applied Risk provides tailored solutions that assists asset owners, system integrators and suppliers to develop, deploy and maintain cyber-resilient operations. Based in The Netherlands, Applied Risk operates on a global scale, helping protect industries such as oil and gas, power, water management, manufacturing, healthcare, maritime and transport. To learn more, visit www.applied-risk.com

