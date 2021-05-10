Sonim RS60 SmartScanner Handheld Now Available in North America and Europe

- Fully-Rugged Barcode Scanner with Six-Inch Glove-Friendly Screen Provides Durable All-in-One Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS60 SmartScanner handheld in North America and Europe.

Built to the rugged performance standards that Sonim is known for, the RS60 is a durable and reliable all-in-one Android device that can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of its extensive functionality and proven durability.

The Sonim RS60 handheld computer and barcode scanner is an ideal device for use in warehouses, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, as well as field service. Featuring one of the largest screens of any handheld scanner and the ability to quickly and accurately scan barcodes in varying lighting conditions means the RS60 provides a user-friendly experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture and consume large amounts of data. The large 8000mAh battery, twice the capacity typically found in leading handheld scanners, ensures all day performance.

"With the RS60 we are providing an essential productivity tool for anyone who needs the features of both a handheld computer and a scanner in a very durable package," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "The RS60 is also compatible with our extensive line of rugged accessories and includes the SonimWare suite of enterprise mobility software to increase efficiency, security and device management in the field."

Key features include:

The RS60 is available through Sonim distribution partners, including SYNNEX and Crossover in North America, and Capestone in the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about the RS60, click here.

