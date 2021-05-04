New Wireless Innovation Forum Specification Enables Radio Platforms to Provide Radio Applications with Knowledge of Time

- Accompanying Specifications for FPGA, SCA and C++ Platforms Available Soon

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) recently announced the approval of a Time Facility specification (WINNF-TS-3004) and supporting Facilities Principles report (WINNF-TR-2007). The specification is an internationally supported application programming interface (API) that harmonizes views across users of the legacy Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) Timing Service API, improving previous specifications' coverage and quality, and extending functional coverage. Accompanying specifications for FPGA, SCA and C++ platforms will be balloted for public release shortly.

"This exciting specification noticeably improves currently available standards for time handling within software defined radios," said Eric Nicollet of Thales, Co-chair of the WInnForum Software Defined Systems Committee and leader of the Time Service Facility development team. "It will bring more portability to SDR applications and more hospitality to SDR platforms. It clarifies several known ambiguities of the previous standards, and specifies valuable additional technical capabilities, such as support of International Atomic Time and more accurate handling of time uncertainties."

This release is part of the expanding suite of standards developed by the WInnForum for international furtherance and harmonization of SDR standards.

"Along with the Transceiver Facility (TS-0008), the Time Service Facility complements the suite of WInnForum SDR standards. Having been development by a committed team of experts from North America and Europe it strengthens the WInnForum capability to drive international harmonization and modernization of openly developed and available SDR standards," added Nicollet.

