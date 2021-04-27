The impact of digitalisation on global trade debated in Atradius live virtual event

- One of the clearest business trends identified during the pandemic has been the acceleration of digitalisation

- Atradius asks a panel of experts how technology-driven innovation is currently impacting global trade and how businesses can make the most of future opportunities

AMSTERDAM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports from the OECD and World Economic Forum show that digitalisation throughout the world has accelerated during the pandemic. In the third of a popular series of four webinars "From crisis to opportunity: What's the future of trade?" leading credit insurer, Atradius, has drawn together a panel of experts to debate the major trends in digitalisation and the impact these may have on trade. Areas the panel will discuss include how digitalisation is transforming business trade models, impacting customer relations and trust, and disrupting traditional approaches to credit management. Is world trade in a digital bubble and how can businesses maximise opportunities?

The panel includes technology journalist, David Rowan, a founding editor of WIRED's UK edition and an enthusiastic investor in tech start-ups. He interviewed a multitude of businesses for his most recent book, Non-Bullshit Innovations: Radical Ideas from the World's Smartest Minds. Joining David on the panel is Jean-Marc Noël, co-founder and CEO of Trusted Shops. His company is one of the leading providers of confidence-boosting measures, including buyer protection and customer review options for online retail consumers (e-commerce) Trusted Shops is Europe's market leader, with more than 30,000 online shops carrying the trust mark. The third panel member is Frédéric Wittemans. As the Executive Director International Credit at the world's largest IT distributor, Ingram Micro, there is not much that Frédéric does not know about digitalisation. Ingram Micro offers B2B solutions in technology ecosystems, supporting businesses to better understand and utilise technology offerings across the full lifecycle of IT solutions and services.

Joining the panellists is Dirk Hagener, Atradius Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, and a leader in digital change management for Atradius. He said: "This is a very timely event. Digitalization has completely transformed businesses and the way they work and trade. And, as we have seen in some sectors, the pandemic has acted as an accelerator for this trend. This webinar gives us the opportunity to explore what this digitally advanced trade landscape looks like, and how this is likely to further evolve. This is an area that Atradius understands and is continuously investing in, in order to provide the best levels of support for our customers. I am delighted to have been invited to take part in the panel and I am looking forward to a fascinating and insightful event."

