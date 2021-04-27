Supersapiens Closes $13.5 Million in Early-Stage Funding

Funding from MICA Ventures AG, founder of Zwift, and Wahoo will accelerate global market expansion of the next key fitness wearable

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens announces a $13.5 million capital raise led by MICA Ventures AG. The new energy management ecosystem, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, has secured the largest investment in the sports continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) space, garnering investment from preeminent fitness and performance brands including the founder of Zwift and Wahoo.

Joining lead investor Michael Hartweg, founder of MICA Ventures AG, is Ed Baker, former VP of product and growth at Uber and head of international growth at Facebook, Harvey Schwartz, former co-president and CFO of Goldman Sachs, Rémi Duchemin, co-founder of OC Sport, and Eric Min, founder and CEO of Zwift. Supersapiens also attracted global investment from CM Ventures, Rubix Ventures, Swiss Startup Group, and Wahoo Fitness.

"Sports continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is an absolute game changer for all athletes. This is the beginning of a massive performance revolution," said Hartweg, founder of MICA Ventures AG.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, powered by Abbott Libre Sense, empowers athletes to optimize fueling, maximize training time, and can help increase performance gains. Its data interpretation tools represent the future of fueling and sports performance.

"I have been using glucose as a proxy for performance for the past 33 years. As an athlete, I am intimately aware of the impact glucose has on the ability to achieve your goals. It gives me a great sense of pride to now bring this knowledge to the world, as there is no better tool for visualizing your training and recovery than sport CGM. With a global backing from industry moguls and visionaries like Eric Min, we're turning Supersapiens into a key system that no athlete will train without," said Phil Southerland, founder and CEO of Supersapiens.

Supersapiens' partnership with global healthcare leader, Abbott, makes it the only energy management ecosystem that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled CGM for sports — the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. This strategic partnership allows Supersapiens to scale quickly and, more importantly, offers athletes access to truly meaningful glucose data — minute-by-minute fuel levels live-streamed directly to their personalized device.

In its first 12 weeks on the market, Supersapiens has more than 2,000 paying athletes on their system, positioning them as the global leader in energy management for sports. Since their launch in late 2020, their prominence has increased significantly.

Supersapiens is working on their first hardware product, a wrist wearable called the Supersapiens Reader Version Zero, which will allow athletes to see their live-streaming fuel data with a quick glance. The device will allow athletes using it to become the first to build a full training and coaching ecosystem around CGM for sports performance.

"Once athletes have minute-by-minute fuel data right during a workout, they can quickly identify the correlation between their glucose levels and performance — translating more fueled training minutes into bigger performance gains," said Todd Furneaux, Supersapiens co-founder and president.

The Supersapiens ecosystem powered by Abbott's Libre Sense is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. For markets where Supersapiens has yet to be released, athletes can secure their spot on the waitlist. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a US-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems to empower athletes to effectively manage in-training fueling to sustain high-intensity work, properly manage glucose levels to maximize recovery, and achieve bigger performance gains.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. Athletes are defined as individuals who perform exercise with the purpose of improving wellness and performance. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance. The biosensor is not intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring of a disease.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Help Center.

