Mahir Zaimoglu to join Banking Circle

- LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking Circle, the tech-led licenced bank supporting the cross border flows of Payments businesses and Banks, has announced that Mahir Zaimoglu is joining senior management to, among other areas, assist with the strategic review of monetization options.

Mahir joins with more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Financial Sponsors M&A in EMEA for Goldman Sachs. Previously he headed up JPMorgan's Sponsor M&A business in EMEA.

Mahir has advised EQT, the majority shareholder of Banking Circle, on several highly successful exits in the past.

Anders la Cour and Laust Bertelsen, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of Banking Circle, said: "We are delighted to have Mahir Zaimoglu join Banking Circle. He brings extensive experience and a highly valuable skillset to the business, which will be important in our continued global growth journey."

Mahir Zaimoglu added: "Banking Circle is a truly unique business, which is transforming financial infrastructure and cross border payments. I am deeply impressed by what the team has already achieved and equally attracted to the future potential. I am very excited to join Banking Circle for the next phase of its exciting journey."

About Banking Circle

Banking Circle is a financial infrastructure provider to Payments businesses and Banks. As a fully licenced bank, free of legacy systems, Banking Circle technology enables payments companies and banks of any scale to seize opportunities in the new economy - quickly, at low cost and in line with high standards of compliance and security – with direct access to clearing that bypasses old, bureaucratic and expensive systems.

Banking Circle solutions are increasing financial inclusion. From accounts to international payments to settlements and FX to compliance, Banking Circle technology is helping thousands of businesses transact across borders in a way that was previously not possible.

Banking Circle is owned by EQT VIII and EQT Ventures in partnership with Banking Circle's founders. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Banking Circle has offices in London, Munich, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.