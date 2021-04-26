Appian Congratulates CNA for Celent 2021 Model Insurer Award Win

Appian-based CNA ComPass™ solution recognized for excellence in Legacy and Ecosystem Transformation

McLEAN, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) celebrates the Celent 2021 Model Insurer Award given to Appian customer CNA. CNA was recognized in the Legacy and Ecosystem Transformation category for its work on CNA ComPass™, a comprehensive solution that helps streamline international insurance program implementation.

Built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, CNA ComPass™ improves collaboration and visibility across CNA's global network, helping to efficiently manage end-to-end processes, reduce multiple full-time-equivalent (FTE) person hours, as well as decrease the time required for policy underlyer request creation.

"CNA ComPass™ provides greater transparency and ease of use through real-time data and reduced manual effort, regardless of geographic location," said Kathleen Ellis, Senior Vice President at CNA International. "We are proud of this technology advancement and thankful for this recognition, as CNA is committed to driving innovation across the insurance industry."

Michael Heffner, Vice President, Solutions and Industry Go To Market at Appian, said, "CNA ComPass™ is a prime example of how low-code automation delivers game-changing results for the insurance industry. We congratulate CNA on their achievement, and we look forward to CNA having even more success with the Appian platform in the future."

Celent Model Insurer is awarded for best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in insurance, and is the main award that an insurance carrier can receive from Celent. It is an annual program, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2021. To learn more about CNA's award-winning solution, view Celent's CNA case study here.

About Appian

