Johnson & Johnson Vision Receives FDA Clearance and CE Mark for Next-Generation Phacoemulsification Machine, VERITAS™ Vision System

VERITAS™ Vision System to introduce innovations in fluidics management and usability to fuel surgeons' performance in every cataract procedure, from the easiest to most challenging

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, today announced the FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark of its next-generation phacoemulsification innovation, the VERITAS™ Vision System1. The high-performance phacoemulsification system features technologies that allow surgeons to guide through any lens density with less surge and more stability. The new system also provides advancements in ergonomics to further enhance usability during cataract surgery.

More than 90% of people develop cataracts by the age of 65,2 and cataract surgery is one of the most common outpatient procedures performed today with a success rate of approximately 98%.3 Phacoemulsification is the most common cataract surgery technique performed4 and allows ophthalmologists to effectively emulsify and efficiently remove the eye's internal lens when it has become cloudy from cataracts5. It is a delicate procedure that requires significant effort and control during surgery, which can be taxing on the surgeon.

"While the phacoemulsification technique has been used successfully for decades, ease of use continues to be the unmet need with cataract surgeons," said Rajesh K. Rajpal***, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Vision. "Every aspect of Johnson & Johnson Vision's new VERITAS™ System was designed to give surgeons an excellent user experience – optimizing features for safety and efficiency, with improvements in two main areas: fluidics and ergonomics."

The VERITAS™ Vision System FDA clearance and CE mark further underscore Johnson & Johnson Vison's commitment to innovation and meeting the unmet needs of eye care professionals and patients. Last month, the company also announced the FDA approval of the TECNIS® EYHANCE6 and TECNIS® EYHANCE TORIC II intraocular lens (IOL)7 for the treatment of cataract patients in the United States. Both innovations come as the company celebrates the anniversary of its TECNIS® platform, the proprietary combination of materials and design on which the company's IOLs are built. The TECNIS® platform is responsible for two decades of breakthroughs in cataract treatment.

A full commercial launch of the VERITAS™ Vision System globally is expected later this year8.

INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for the VERITAS™ Vision System

Rx Only

INDICATIONS FOR USE: The VERITAS™ Vision System is a modular ophthalmic microsurgical system that facilitates anterior segment (i.e., cataract) ophthalmic surgery. The modular design allows the users to configure the system to meet their surgical requirements

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Risks and complications of cataract surgery may include corneal burn. This device is only to be used by a trained licensed physician

ATTENTION: Reference the labeling for a complete listing of Indications and Important Safety Information

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

**The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

***Dr. Rajesh K. Rajpal is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., serving as Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs across both the Surgical Vision and Vision Care organizations.

© Johnson & Johnson Vision 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: Sales of products subject to registration and regulatory approval. Products might not be available in all EMEA countries.

