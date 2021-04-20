Indusface AppTrana Ranks #1 in Overall Ratings of 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of Customer' for Web Application Firewalls

Only vendor with 100% of its customers willing to recommend the Indusface solution

BENGALURU, India, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company that continually detects security risks, provides real time protection and improves performance of applications, today announced that its product 'AppTrana' has been ranked #1 in overall ratings in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Web Application Firewalls (WAF). Indusface AppTrana had the highest overall rating of 4.9/5, only vendor with 100% of its customers ready to recommend AppTrana, recognised as "Customers Choice" in APAC region and highest rating of 4.9/5 in customer support and service.

"With businesses embracing digitization for their very survival, we had put a bigger thrust to enable our customers go digital fearlessly by making it extremely easy and fast to secure their web, API and mobile applications," said Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface. "Independent endorsement by our global customers on the Gartner platform is by far the best validation we could get of our platform."

Gartner defines Web Application Firewalls (WAF) as solutions designed to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of attacks, including automated (bots), injection and application layer denial of service (DoS). "Indusface AppTrana" award-winning platform is the industry's only fully managed SaaS solution that continually detects security risks in applications and provides real-time protection.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews that contributed to the company's recognition include these highlights:

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Indusface AppTrana cloud WAF Click here

Blog - Indusface AppTrana Ranks #1 Click here

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Indusface

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company which secures critical Web, Mobile & API applications of 2000+ global customers using it's award winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS, BOT Mitigation, CDN and threat intelligence engine.

The company has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund, is Great Place to Work certified, mentioned by analysts like Gartner, Forrester etc in their reports and has been the recipient of many awards such as the Economic Times Top 25, Nasscom DSCI Top Security Company, Deloitte Asia Top 100 and several other such prestigious recognitions.

www.indusface.com

Media Contact: Hariharan. P hariharan.p@indusface.com