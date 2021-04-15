SPi Global rebrands as Straive; launches a new, bolder and younger brand identity

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPi Global, the market leading content technology enterprise, today announced the launch of its new avatar as Straive (pronounced "strive"). Following many developments in recent years including major acquisitions, new revenue streams and further consolidation of key business divisions, the new brand restates the value proposition of the company.

Over the years, the company has established itself as a leading e-learning solutions partner for online K-12 and higher-ed providers, as a specialized solutions provider for top business information and financial platforms, and as the leading content services provider to research and education publishers. With the acquisition of LearningMate in 2020, Straive today has a robust end-to-end portfolio encompassing content generation, technology platforms and delivery for the Ed-Tech space. Straive also recognizes the untapped potential of unstructured data across industries. In line with that, Ed-Tech, Data Solutions, Research and Education Content Services would form the core pillars of the company's long-term vision.

The rebranding exercise is an amalgamation of several strategic and gradual changes to the visual identity of the company including a new brand color, logo, refreshed website and social channels. The name Straive encompasses the company's increased focus on AI-driven solutions and signifies the ongoing endeavor to continuously enhance the value that the company brings to its customers, employees and to the community. The new brand logo represents Straive's commitment to unravel the power of information by "Connecting the Dots". The refreshed look with Orange as the new brand color represents the wave of innovation and excellence the company brings to its esteemed customers in Research, Education, Ed-Tech, Finance, Real Estate, ESG, Logistics, etc.

Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive (earlier known as SPi Global), said, "We have been on a consistent path of growth, expansion and evolution through the years. As an extension of that, we are excited to launch our new brand and visual identity. The rebranding is our pledge to keep evolving in our quest to elevate knowledge to solve the critical problems of our time."

The company also launched a new brand film and a microsite to mark the brand refresh.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive (earlier known as SPi Global) is a market leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME) and technology solutions to multiple domains such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech and data/information providers. With a client-base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in eight countries- Philippines, India, USA, China, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom and the company headquarters in Singapore. In August 2017, Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, invested in SPi Global on behalf of its clients.

