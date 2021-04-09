CGTN presents "The War in the Shadows" -- new documentary on fighting terrorism in Xinjiang

BEIJING, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

Multiple platforms of China Media Group on Friday started airing "The War in the Shadows," the last episode of a tetralogy produced by China Global Television Network (CGTN) chronicling the fight against terrorism in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

It portrays the plight of Xinjiang residents living through the aftermath of terrorism in the region, unveiling the inside stories behind decades of struggle.

"The war in the shadows: Challenges of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang" - exposes the extremist thinking and the challenges facing China's efforts to tackle terrorism inside and outside of Xinjiang. The film is 55 minutes long and consists of four parts: "The network," "Enemies within," "The textbooks," and "The black hands."

Containing large amounts of exclusive interviews and footage released for the first time, the documentary uses facts to refute Western countries' lies of "over-anti-terrorism" and "genocide" in Xinjiang.

It reveals the methods used by extremist and separatist forces including the "Two-faced people" among the region's high-ranking officials, as well as how music and videos advocating violent terrorism and inciting ethnic hatred penetrated the region. Plus, it also tells of the very hardship police officers have been mired in for decades.

"Although there has been no violent terrorism case in Xinjiang for the last four years, Western media have never stopped their smearing attacks on Xinjiang. Through this new documentary, we keenly hope to use a calm and objective attitude to view the history, so as to help the world understand the truths of violent terrorism incidents in Xinjiang from various levels," said Han Bin, chief director of "The War in the Shadows."

Zhou Weiping, researcher with the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies under The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said, "Through arduous efforts of officials and residents in Xinjiang, the region saw no violent terrorism incidents during the last four years, which was very difficult to achieve. And the key of the latest documentary is to tell the world and the people why we fight terrorism in Xinjiang, which is very meaningful."

Thousands of terrorist attacks from 1990 through 2016 killed large numbers of innocent people and hundreds of police officers in Xinjiang.

Video link: https://youtu.be/0km8LuzDgy8