Samba TV Announces Partnership with PubMatic to Deliver TV Audience Targeting Capability in Omniscreen Programmatic Advertising Supply

Partnership Will Serve Programmatic Advertisers Across Four of Europe’s Largest Advertising Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, a leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced a multi-market partnership with PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising. Samba TV’s extensive first-party Connected TV data will be integrated with PubMatic’s advertising platform to provide media buyers with advanced omniscreen targeting capabilities across four of Europe’s largest advertising markets: the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France.

The combination of Samba TV’s first-party TV data and PubMatic’s advanced programmatic targeting capabilities provides European advertisers the ability to reach audiences based on TV viewing behaviors and drive incremental reach by targeting audiences that are not exposed to linear TV advertising. This new offering is a tool for global advertisers who aim to optimize reach and frequency via a single, multi-market solution. In addition, advertisers will be able to deduplicate ad exposure data across linear, Connected TV, and digital channels.

“Global brands need a scalable, programmatic solution to amplify TV advertising by reaching hard-to-find audiences across all of the devices we use to watch video today,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “This partnership between Samba TV and PubMatic provides European advertisers with the opportunity to effectively reach all TV and digital audiences at scale with the confidence that our first-party TV data provides.”

“Consumers engage with content across a variety of devices, so true addressability requires omnichannel reach,” said Emma Newman, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA at PubMatic. “We are excited to partner with Samba TV to bring their linear and OTT data to our customers. By targeting these high-value segments across PubMatic’s premium digital inventory, buyers can deliver relevant ad experiences at scale, driving return on ad spend.”

In-Market Quote:

“By combining Samba TV’s proprietary audiences with PubMatic’s scale and inventory quality, our European customers can now leverage comprehensive TV audience targeting essential to their omniscreen playbook,” said Samba TV SVP of Global Commercial Partnerships David Barker. “Global brands need global solutions. Our European customers can now significantly optimise reach and frequency against audiences in Europe’s four largest advertising markets.”

About Samba TVSamba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on one of the most comprehensive sources of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 24 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.

About PubMaticPubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Media ContactKatie North-FisherSamba TVkatie.north-fisher@samba.tv+1.408.506.4568

Media ContactMaria ShcheglakovaPubMaticmaria.shcheglakova@pubmatic.com