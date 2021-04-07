Sam Shakir Named Westinghouse President, Environmental Services

Shakir will lead growth in Decontamination & Decommissioning and Government Services

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the appointment of Sam Shakir as President, Environmental Services, effective immediately. In this role, Sam leads Westinghouse's strategic commercial, operational, and financial expansion as a leading services and technology provider in the global commercial and government nuclear decommissioning and management services markets.

"Sam is a transformational leader who brings an impressive style to innovate and create change that will grow and shape our future success in this field," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "His more than 30 years of experience in global operational and commercial business management, including the nuclear and renewables industries, will serve us well as he leads and accelerates this fundamental part of our business."

Sam most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Orano USA, where he oversaw a variety of businesses supplying nuclear fuel materials; engineering; decontamination and decommissioning; and used nuclear fuel management technologies and services. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the nuclear industry, with expertise in strategy, business and product development, and technical services within the former AREVA Group and with ABB.

Sam earned an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Engineering from Concordia University.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsWestinghouse Electric CompanyTelephone: +1 412-374-4744Email: cassels@westinghouse.com

